Fast rising gospel musician and Reverend Minister Courage Nyamekye Arko affectionately called Yaw Spoky is set to release yet another single on 30th October 2020.

Yaw Spoky who is also a sound engineer and a director has worked on several music videos with top Ghanaian music stars including Ogidi Brown, Cryme Officer, Eno Barony, Trigmatic, Tweny, Old Soldier, Queen Haizel, Zeezy, Tisha, Xklusiph, Keeny Ice, Agbeshie, among others.

The release which promises to be a raving surprise promises to send a refreshing feel and recognition for the multi talented young man across Ghana and beyond.

The budding musician currently has an album titled “Greatness” to his credit and was released back in 2017.

He currently has one music video out titled “Sustain” which has received an appreciable airplay over the past few months.

Yaw Spoky has also helped in the organization of many outdoor and indoor events such as the maiden Living Sacrifice Christian music program by FISA entertainment and Eric Faya Praiz Ministry, Fire freeze pool party an annual event at De Temple, Akosua B album launch and Bro Richmond album launch among others.

You can find out more about Yaw Spoky on Instagram @ Yaw_Spoky, Facebook @Yaw Spoky, Twitter @ Mc Spoky, Tiktok @ Yaw Spoky and on You Tube @Yaw Spoky.