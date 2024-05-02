Gospel Sensation Apostle Rogers Crowned Ultimate Artiste of the Year at Icon Music Awards

The year 2024 is off to a triumphant start for gospel music sensation Apostle Rogers, as he clinched the coveted title of Ultimate Artiste of the Year at the prestigious Icon Music Awards. Recognized as one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian gospel music today, Apostle Rogers, also known as Mr. Yaw Oduro Adusei in the entertainment circles, has firmly solidified his position in the hearts of music enthusiasts across the nation.

The Icon Music Awards, renowned for its integrity and prestige within the Ghanaian music industry, saw Apostle Rogers nominated in two distinguished categories: Ultimate Artiste of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year. Grateful for the recognition, Apostle Rogers extends his gratitude to the divine for his talent, as well as to his fans and supporters whose unwavering dedication propelled him to victory in both categories.

Reflecting on his journey, the esteemed gospel artist believes that divine intervention has played a significant role in his burgeoning music career, citing the unveiling of his hit single “Nyame Naa Obeye” earlier this year as a pivotal moment. As accolades continue to pour in, rumors abound of an impending remix of the chart-topping single, slated for release across all digital platforms in the near future.

Acknowledging the instrumental support of key figures such as Mr. Andrew Kyei Acheampong, Managing Director of Glico Insurance, Yaw Sakyi, CEO of Delish Restaurant, and media personalities, Apostle Rogers expresses his heartfelt appreciation. Special mention is also reserved for Bishop Sammy Opare Lokko of Vision Cathedral Action Chapel, Captain Smart of Vision Cathedral Action Chapel, renowned sound engineer Big Saf, and Kelly and his wife of Vision Cathedral Action Chapel, alongside the entire family of Vision Cathedral Action Chapel Ogbojo Branch, East Lagon, and Prophetess Perpetual Oduro Adusei of Action Chapel.