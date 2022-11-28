Gospel sensation Olivia Asare storm ILGC Barack Night with thrilling performance

Gospel sensation, Olivia Asare on Saturday delivered a breathtaking and stunning performance at the third edition of the International Life Gate Chapel ( ILGC) Barack Night in Accra.

The “Boame” hit maker, who was the headline act for the program, pulled off some great worship and praises session, with her powerful and alluring voice as she led the audience into the throne room.

The annual event brought together Christians all over the country on one stage, to lift the name of God high for how far he had brought the church and also to celebrate five years of God’s mercies since Prophet Albert Donkor took over as residence pastor of the ILGC Head Quarters branch in Tse Addo, Accra.

The back-to-back gospel display from the renowned musician brought some warmth and joy to the hearts of patrons, leaving a mark full of testimonies in their lives.

The support from her band also gingered the atmosphere with great and coordinated playing of instrumentals which left the audience on their feet during the performance.

Olivia Asare had over the years contributed to the Ghanaian gospel fraternity with some great inspirational songs, having recently dropped her maiden single dubbed “Boame” which was still making waves.

The next edition of the ILGC Barack Night program promises to be awesome with lots of gospel acts seeking to come onboard to make the event a mega one.