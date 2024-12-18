Gospel Singer Diana Asamoah Cautions Empress Gifty on Funeral Venue Choice

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has advised her colleague Empress Gifty to reconsider her choice of venue for her mother’s funeral, specifically cautioning against using the artificial turf built by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Asamoah, she recently visited Empress Gifty after the passing of her mother and inquired about the funeral arrangements. During their conversation, Empress Gifty mentioned that she intended to hold the funeral at the same NPP-built astroturf where Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban had held his mother’s funeral.

Diana Asamoah expressed her disapproval of this plan, advising her colleague not to use the astroturf. “I told her not to even consider it. I suggested that she go to her ‘Afrafranto’ party and ask them for an astroturf for the funeral,” Asamoah said, referring to Empress Gifty’s political alignment.

She further emphasized that since Empress Gifty did not support the NPP, she should approach the political party she voted for to secure a venue for the event. Asamoah concluded her comments by issuing a stern warning to both Empress Gifty and her husband to seek assistance from the NPP’s supporters if they wanted to use the facility.

Watch the full video below: