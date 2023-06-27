Gospel Singer Ejem Creates An Atmosphere Of Worship In Latest Single “My Worship”

After a great and danceable praise single “Prophecy”, Minister Ejem takes us on a new journey of intimacy worship with his latest single “My Worship’ released on his birthday June 22 and comes with an accompanying live performance video.

“My Worship”, just like the previous single is released off Ejem’s upcoming ‘Prophecy’ album, a project recorded live at his annual “A Dine With Jesus” event last year.

The new single is an expression of one’s posture in the good and bad circumstances – the state of worship and intimacy with Abba, offering all that we have unto Him. This is echoed severally in this line of the song; “You deserve my worship, you deserve my praise and all that I am”.

Having had a successful single release this year, the anticipation for the new song “My Worship” was very high and it is nothing short of a great melody, incredible harmonies, vocal dexterity, and an overall beautiful arrangement that immediately ignites the desire for worship.