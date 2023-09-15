Gospel singer Jane Amarachi releases new album ‘I run to you

Well-versed Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter based in Ghana, Jane Amarachi , has finally unveiled his highly anticipated new album titled “ I run to you.”

Jane Amarachi is an exceptionally gifted musician who wholeheartedly shares his faith through his melodious compositions.

Having received critical acclaim and adoration from fans for his previous albums, Jane Amarachi ’s new release is expected to carry on this legacy.

“I run to you” is an exquisite blend of Psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, destined to become timeless classics. The song is an empowering anthem of hope and faith.

Already garnering accolades from both critics and fans, the song is commended for its uplifting message and catchy melody.

“I run to you ” is an inspiring masterpiece that transcends religious boundaries, promising enjoyment for individuals of all faiths. Jane Amarachi has created a timeless collection of gospel music that will undoubtedly continue to inspire and uplift listeners for years to come.

Jane Amarachi is happily married and blessed with 4 beautiful children , all based in Ghana.