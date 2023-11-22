Gospel singer Mavis Hits Road With New Album ‘w’ahwewhɛ me’

Well-versed Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter based in North Carolina in the United State of America, Mavis Opare, is yet to officially unveiled his highly anticipated new album titled ‘w’ahwewhɛ me’

Mavis Opare is an exceptionally gifted musician who wholeheartedly shares his faith through his melodious compositions.

Having received critical acclaim and adoration from fans both in USA and Ghana including the Church of Pentecost for her previous albums, Mavis new release is expected to carry on this legacy.

“w’ahwewhɛ me” is an exquisite blend spiritual song, destined to become timeless classics.

Already garnering accolades from both critics and fans, the song is commended for its uplifting message and catchy melody.