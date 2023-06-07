Gospel Singer Rita Adomolga Nominated for Multiple Awards at the Ghana Music Awards USA

US Based Gospel singer Rita Adomolga has been nominated for multiple awards at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards USA.

The annual event celebrates Ghanaian music and recognizes the achievements of Ghanaian musicians in the United States.

Adomolga has been nominated for Best Gospel Song, Best Music Video, and Best International Collaboration.

Her music has been making waves in the gospel music scene, and her nominations are a testament to her talent and hard work.

“I am honored to be nominated for these awards,” said Adomolga. “It is a recognition of the hard work and dedication that I have put into my music. I am grateful to my fans and supporters who have been with me on this journey.”

Adomolga’s music is known for its powerful messages of hope, faith, and love. Her soulful voice and uplifting lyrics have touched the hearts of many, and her music has been a source of inspiration for people around the world.

The Ghana Music Awards USA will take place on August 26th, 2023 at The Lincoln Theatre.-Columbus Ohio. The event promises to be a night of celebration and recognition for Ghanaian musicians in the United States.

For more information about Rita Adomolga and her music, reach out to her Social Media Handles.

Her New Single Wasesa Me is still Streaming on all Online Platforms and Blessing Lives As Well.

Don’t forget to Vote For Rita Adomolga by Dialing *714*66# and Follow Prompt Better-still visit www.gmaus.votinghubgh.com .