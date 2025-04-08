Gospel Singer Steve Crown to Marry Ruth Thomas on April 26

Nigerian gospel singer Steve Crown has officially announced his engagement to Ruth Thomas, revealing April 26, 2025, as the date for their wedding.

The announcement, shared over the weekend, has stirred celebration across social media platforms, with fans and fellow gospel music enthusiasts expressing heartfelt congratulations.

The artist, widely recognized for his hit song You Are Great, posted a video of his proposal on Instagram, offering followers a glimpse into the emotionally charged moment. The video, which quickly gained traction online, showed the couple in a heartfelt exchange, surrounded by an intimate atmosphere that highlighted the significance of the occasion.

In the caption accompanying the post, Crown wrote, “Approved by God. We are now forever. #CrowningRuth2025. 26th APRIL 2025.” The declaration resonated deeply with his supporters, prompting thousands of reactions and well-wishes for the couple’s future together.

This development marks a rare moment of public sharing from the singer, whose personal life has largely remained out of the spotlight. Known for his deeply spiritual worship songs and strong values, Crown has long been admired for his dedication to faith and family, making this milestone a meaningful revelation for many of his followers.

The announcement has also sparked anticipation for the upcoming wedding, as fans prepare to celebrate alongside the couple through the popular hashtag #CrowningRuth2025, which continues to gain momentum online.

The union of Steve Crown and Ruth Thomas stands as a reflection of the artist’s journey both in music and in life, blending themes of devotion, purpose, and shared faith—an enduring hallmark of his career and character.