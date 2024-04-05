Gospel Singer U-NiCe Music Uplifts Jesus’ Name With Testimonial Song ‘Too Much’

Sensational Ghanaian Gospel Singer, U-NiCe Music has officially released her new praise and thanksgiving song dubbed “Too Much” on all streaming platforms.

“Too Much,” as the title depicts, is a testament to the overwhelming goodness and grace of God Almighty. The spirit-filled single is imbued with gratitude that shines in U-NiCe Music’s stupendous vocals which harmoniously suit the dallying instrumentals.

The Gospel Singer gives an ethereal solo performance before calling on the back up choir, who respond heavenly to uplift the name of Jesus. The call and response is repeated on the chorus, where the lyrics: “Baba God, Baba Eh, You’ve Been Too Much O,” is beautifully sung throughout.

On “Too Much,” U-NiCe Music leads the charge as she dazzles and ushers listeners into a mood of worship. Her soothing vocals together with the choir-backed gospel lyrics unburden the souls of the audience, forgetting life’s many predicaments as she sets the right atmosphere for a heavenly experience.

It’s all praise, thanksgiving, uplifting, and worship in the presence of the Alpha and Omega, which is evidently the song’s sole concept.

Speaking to Amplify Ghana about the song’s concept, U-Nice Music said she’s aware not everyone will understand the concept. However, she added that, “those of us who have experienced His mercy first-hand understand the profound depth of His love.”

She further revealed that, the essence behind the song is the fact that; “people encounter challenging stages that seem insurmountable in life.” “Yet, with God’s presence these obstacles become more manageable, and His blessings overflow abundantly.”

“Too Much” is a life testimony, a joyful worship and praise to the Most High. Join in on the worship by streaming the song here https://ditto.fm/too-much-u-nice-music