Gospel Star Esther Smith Accuses OFM Computer World of Digital Hijacking

Ghanaian gospel icon Esther Smith has broken her silence amid a brewing legal storm with OFM Computer World, refuting allegations of digital fraud and instead accusing the company of hijacking her music career.

The dispute, which centers on control of her digital platforms and alleged unpaid royalties, has sparked a fiery exchange between the artist and the tech firm, raising questions about the vulnerabilities artists face in the digital age.

The controversy began when OFM Computer World, led by CEO Dr. Debrich Jeremiah Acheampong, claimed that Esther Smith owed the company over $240,000. This sum, according to OFM, represents a 40% share of revenues from digital stores and control over her music rights and platforms. The company alleged that it had entered into a legally binding agreement with Smith in June 2020, establishing her YouTube channel, EstherSmithMusic, as part of a digital partnership. OFM asserted that it was responsible for the technical and promotional management of the channel, only for Smith to allegedly change the channel’s password and recovery email without consultation, effectively locking them out.

However, Esther Smith has fired back with her own set of allegations, painting a very different picture of the situation. In a statement shared on her X account, the gospel musician accused OFM Computer World and its affiliate, Debrich Consultancy, of unauthorized control over her digital platforms, including her official website and YouTube channel. She claimed that her management team discovered OFM was using a fraudulent music platform called MusicDiffusion to reroute ownership rights and royalties away from her.

“They redirected my official website and gained unauthorized control over my digital platforms, and now we’ve uncovered that they used MusicDiffusion to claim ownership over my songs. This is not just theft, it’s a complete hijack of my career,” Smith stated. Her words underscore the gravity of the situation, as she described the alleged actions as a direct attack on her livelihood and artistic identity.

Smith’s statement also revealed deeper concerns about mismanagement and exploitation. She expressed frustration over discrepancies in song ownership and royalties, claiming that she did not receive the full benefits from her music’s digital distribution. Additionally, she questioned the justification for certain payments and accused OFM of misleading her about the promotional efforts made on her behalf. “Once they gain access to an artist’s credentials, they maintain that control, making it difficult for the artist to reclaim their identity and digital presence,” her management team alleged.

The gospel star’s ordeal has prompted her to issue a warning to fellow musicians. “The digital age offers great opportunities for artists to expand their reach, but it also presents new risks. Unfortunately, some people will use that knowledge gap to exploit musicians. I want to warn everyone to be vigilant, do your research, and always question the motives of those offering to handle your brand online,” she cautioned. Her message highlights the precarious position many artists find themselves in as they navigate the complexities of digital distribution and platform management.

As the legal battle between Esther Smith and OFM Computer World unfolds, the case has become a cautionary tale for the music industry. It sheds light on the potential pitfalls of digital partnerships and the importance of safeguarding artistic rights in an increasingly online world. For now, Smith remains determined to reclaim control of her music and career, while the outcome of this dispute could have far-reaching implications for how artists and tech companies collaborate in the future.

The story of Esther Smith’s fight against alleged digital hijacking is not just about one artist’s struggle—it’s a stark reminder of the challenges faced by creatives in the digital era. As the lines between art and technology blur, the need for transparency, accountability, and protection of artists’ rights has never been more urgent.