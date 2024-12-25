Gotham FC Signs Dreamz Ladies Captain Stella Nyamekye Ahead of 2024 NWSL Season

National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team Gotham FC has announced the signing of Dreamz Ladies captain Stella Nyamekye for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The 2024 playoff semi-finalist is currently awaiting the completion of her P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Nyamekye’s contract is set to run through 2027, with a mutual option for the 2028 season.

Expressing her excitement about the move, Nyamekye said, “I’m beyond excited to be joining Gotham FC and stepping into a new chapter of my career. I can’t wait to play on a team that has been so successful over recent seasons and alongside some incredible players that I have watched from afar. I’m ready to work hard and embrace the challenge ahead. See you all soon.”

The talented midfielder has previously captained the Black Princesses at the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, where she scored two goals and registered one assist. Nyamekye also made her debut for Ghana’s senior national team earlier this year in a match against Mali.

Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West praised Nyamekye’s potential, saying, “Stella is an exciting player, and her ceiling is very high. Her success this past year has been fantastic, and we are happy to have her here in NJ/NY.”

At just 16, Nyamekye earned her Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course, becoming the youngest female participant.