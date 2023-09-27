GoTo Sustainability Fair to empower Ghanaians to embrace sustainable living

The GoTo Sustainability Fair is poised to make a profound impact in the country, with the goal of inspiring, educating, and empowering individuals to embrace sustainable living.

Set to take place at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly office on Saturday, September 30, 2023, the event starts in the morning and continues all day.

At its core, this fair is founded on the belief that small actions, collectively undertaken, can catalyze a substantial shift towards a more sustainable future, benefitting both the planet and local communities.

Partners, exhibitors and sponsored confirmed so far include Turntabl, Pernod Ricard, Goethe Institut, Skin Gourmet, Spex Africa, UpCycle It Ghana, Sustainability Week Accra, McKingTorch Africa, Institute for Sustainable Energy and Environmental Solutions, Sesa Recycling, Green Space Ghana, Impact Hub, Chaint Afrique, KOA Natural Gh, and Youth Alliance for Green Ghana.

Nabeela Abubakari, the Team Lead for the GoTo Sustainability Fair, ardently champions the fair’s mission, stating, “Our mission is to inspire, educate, and empower individuals to make sustainable choices that benefit both the planet and our local communities. We believe that small actions can create a big impact, and by embracing ethical consumption, we can shape a more sustainable future for all.”

The GoTo Sustainability Fair, she explained, tackles the central issue of disposability culture and limited awareness among Ghanaians regarding innovative and sustainable local products and services. Many Ghanaians are unaware of the availability and potential benefits of such offerings.

The Fair’s team lead underscores this challenge, saying, “Limited consumer awareness is a significant hurdle. Many Ghanaians are unaware of the availability and benefits of innovative and sustainable local products and services. Our fair aims to change that by showcasing the value of these solutions.”

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to climate change and environmental degradation. The region is home to some of the world’s poorest countries and has a rapidly growing population, both of which put additional stress on the environment.

Currently, the region is home to over 60percent of the world’s land that is degraded by human activity with over 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa lacking access to basic sanitation, even as the region’s forests are disappearing at a rate of over 4 million hectares per year.

Locally, Ghana’s deforestation rate is one of the highest in the world, with galamsey cited as one of the prime reasons. The country is also experiencing increasing levels of air and water pollution, according to the World Bank.

The country’s forest cover has declined from 80percent in the 1900s to less than 20percent today and over 3 million Ghanaians lack access to basic sanitation, whilst air pollution is a major problem, with levels of particulate matter often exceeding World Health Organization standards, further underscoring the urgency of initiatives like the Go To Sustainability Fair.

As the country has set a target of increasing its renewable energy share to 10percent by 2030, the organisers of the fair believe it will reverse the negative trend.

“The Go To Sustainability Fair is guided by four core values: empowerment, emphasizing that everyone can live a quality life through education and resources; innovation, as a driving force for progress in sustainability; inclusivity, ensuring accessibility to all, regardless of background or knowledge level; and a commitment to infuse fun, creativity, and engagement into sustainability efforts,” the Team Lead said.

“This fair represents a movement that encourages active participation in positive change, offering interactive exhibits, workshops, and support for local sustainable businesses. It beckons the people of Ghana to embrace a sustainable lifestyle, aiming to transform Accra into a sustainable city and inspire a global shift towards ethical consumption, addressing the urgent sustainability needs of Sub-Saharan Africa,” she added.