Governance Expert Criticizes Mahama’s Formation of Operation Recover All Loot Team

A Governance Expert, Kwasi Yirenkyi, has expressed reservations about the recent decision by President-elect John Mahama to form a team for the implementation of his Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative.

According to Yirenkyi, the establishment of this team is unnecessary, as existing state institutions already possess the mandate, resources, and legal powers to carry out the tasks of evidence gathering and prosecution.

Yirenkyi questioned the necessity of the team, stating, “If you ask me, this team that has been formed is not needed, it is the same business as usual. For me, it appears to be a team formed to appease party people and others who have concerns, possibly genuine concerns, about how some officials may have misused state funds. But we have state bodies like the A-G, EOCO, CID, BNI, and now NIB, who are empowered to do the work that this team is supposed to handle.”

He further pointed out the inefficiency of the newly formed team, raising concerns about what will happen to the information they gather. “The question is, the information and evidence that this team is gathering, who is going to act on the information they find? The EOCO, CID, or NIB will have to act on them because they have the authority to do so,” Yirenkyi remarked during an interview in Accra on Wednesday, December 18.

The President-elect’s transition team had previously announced the creation of the ORAL team to collect and examine information from the public and other sources on suspected corruption activities. This effort is part of Mahama’s campaign pledge to hold individuals accountable for corruption and recover proceeds of such actions.

The ORAL team comprises key figures including Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah (Chairman), Mr. Daniel Domelovo (former Auditor-General), COP (Rtd.) Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, Mr. Martin Kpebu (private legal practitioner), and investigative journalist Mr. Raymond Archer.

In response to this, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to President-elect Mahama, also emphasized the new government’s commitment to accountability. She issued a stern warning to those implicated in corruption under the current NPP administration, stating they should brace for the full force of the law once the new government assumes power.

Mogtari, in an interview with Channel One TV on December 10, emphasized the urgency of recovering looted state resources and addressing abandoned projects. “Ghanaians have given Mahama a massive win to deliver. We need to recover the looted resources and complete all abandoned projects,” she said, reiterating the new government’s focus on healing the economy and ensuring transparency in the use of public funds.

The ORAL initiative is expected to be a central plank of Mahama’s anti-corruption agenda, with a focus on investigating and retrieving revenues linked to corruption. As the NDC prepares for the transition, the focus on addressing economic challenges and implementing reforms remains a priority.