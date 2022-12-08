Governance institutions urged to promote punctuality, time management

Governance institutions have been urged to spearhead an attitudinal change towards punctuality and time management.

They have also been asked to put on the right governance “ATTIRE” (Account, Trust, Transparency, Integrity and Excellence).

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) Chair, gave the advice in a solidarity speech at the Chartered Governance Institute West Africa Branch, Lancaster.

He observed that Meetings and Conferences in Africa were not started on time due to several reasons, including waiting for MC’s, Guest of Honours and invitees.

Mr Dogbegah said one of the key projects he was leading in Ghana was adherence to punctuality and time management and invited the institutions to join the campaign.

He said punctuality and time management were necessary for good governance.

Mr Dogbegah congratulated the leadership of the Institute for being able to survive in the midist of COVID-19 and for organising the first face to face encounter after Covid-19.

He said collaboration with Chartered Governance Institute of West Africa was very important to the Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh) and asked the members to join IoD-Gh.

The Institute of Directors-Ghana was established in 1989 as Corporate Governance Professional Institution to build national capacity in corporate and related services through training, advocacy, policy and consultancy services

IoD-Gh has over the years developed the appropriate infrastructure to enhance Good Corporate Governance Outcomes in the Country.

Some of their strategic projects include the Directors Bill, which ensures that Directors practising in Ghana are trained and subjected to the code of ethics.

The National Corporate Governance Code also harmonises all existing codes in the country and provides for sectors which have none.

Another project of IoD-Gh is the Directors Hand Book, (the Directors Bible) which is the 3rd Edition.

IoD-Gh has established Ghana Association of Integrated to promote integrated thinking and reporting, and the Directors Week Conference and Excellence Awards to promote good governance culture in Ghana.

The Chartered Governance Institute UK&Ireland (CGIUKI) is one of the leading authority on governance.

It was founded in 1891, over 130 years as Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA)and changed its name in 2019 to CGIUKI constituting about 40,000 members and students globally.

It provides articles, spokespeople, speakers, commentaries and objective analysis on all matters related to governance, risk and compliance.