Governance is about the welfare of the people – Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said his Administration will remain resolute in its mission to address the socio-economic needs of the people.

“It has been my policy to get to the grounds and listen to the concerns of the citizenry.

“Governance is about the welfare of the people,” the President noted, assuring that his Administration would advance the good cause of the state to transform the lives of Ghanaians for the better.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Akropong in the Ashanti Region, he cited the implementation of numerous development projects nationwide, saying these initiatives had the objective of bringing prosperity to the citizenry.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is in the Region on a four-day tour to interact with the people, and inspect ongoing infrastructure projects encompassing education, roads, industrial and health as well as sports facilities, amongst others.

At Dabaa, he inspected work on the construction of the J.A. Kufour Senior High School (SHS), a facility which is in honour of Ghana’s former President, John Agyekum Kufour.

He also toured Atwima-Boko to look at the upgrading of the 15.2-kilometre Kwadaso-Trabuom road, a project being undertaken by Messrs. Asabea Engineering Limited.

Another project visited on the second day of the President’s tour, was the Darko Farms Poultry Processing Plant, which falls under the government’s ‘One District, One Factory’ Programme, as well as the Creative Arts SHS construction site at Kwadaso.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the government would monitor effectively, work on social amenities being carried out in various communities across the country.

This is to ensure their successful completion in order to improve the living conditions of the beneficiaries.

Nana Appiah Sarfo Kantanka, Chief of Akropong, appealed to the government to strive to see to the completion of ongoing road projects in the area to help facilitate socio-economic activities.