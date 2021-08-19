Governing Councils of UCC and UEW inaugurated

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has charged the newly-constituted Governing Councils of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to provide effective leadership for national development.

Dr Adutwum urged the Councils to focus on their core mandate and provide leadership that would bring about peace and unity in the Universities.

The Minister said this on Thursday when he inaugurated the Councils of the two Public Universities and administered the oaths of Office and Secrecy to the Council members in Accra.

Dr Adutwum urged the councils to be globally competitive in the pursuit of higher education and assured them of government’s commitment to involving the universities’ leadership in the development of new high school curriculum to improve teaching and learning.

The Minister charged the universities to focus on technology and engineering to demonstrate excellence and give opportunity to students to be innovative and solve problems for national growth.

“I will not blame management of universities whose fresh students cannot read and write, but will be surprised if the situation persists after graduation,” he said.

He charged the Councils to help the students develop critical thinking abilities to enhance the country’s socio-economic development.

“Management of the universities should also train students to be critical thinkers and fit into industry needs and also transform the country’s developmental agenda,” he said.

He urged them to be interested in the general education and welfare of students and develop innovative ways to enhance teaching in the universities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic for improved outcomes.

Nana Ofori Ansah I, Chairman, UEW Governing Council, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in them to steer the affairs of the university and pledged to work hard.

Professor Obeng Mireku, Chairman, UCC Governing Council, pledged to uphold the policy directives, and mandates of the institution and leverage the achievements of the previous Council towards the full realization of the University’s mission.

The councils are made up of representatives of the various stakeholders including the University Teachers Association of Ghana, Alumni, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Government nominees, Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana, Tertiary Education Workers’ Union, and Students’ Representative Council.