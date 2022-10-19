Government Already Working On Kwabre Roads – Kennedy Osei Nyarko

The Chairperson of the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament, Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has revealed that there is contractor currently working on Kwabre roads in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the new contractor is currently working on the rehabilitation of 10km of town roads in Kenyase , Ntonsu and Mamponteng.

According to him, “the previous contractor’s contract had been terminated due to non-performance.”

The new contractor,” Messrs Knapo Construction has completed 2km of drains in Kenyase and is on-site, “he wrote on his official Facebook page.

He stated that, “23km of roads are being procured for the rehabilitation of the Kenyase-Aboasu and Kenyase-Fawode roads. it expected that the procurement process would be completed soon for works to start before the end of 2022.”

The Akim Swedru Member of Parliament said majority of roads, have already been awarded on contract – with a few others still undergoing various procurement stages to enable the contractors proceed to site and commence work.”

*Background*

President Akufo-Addo, who is on a four-day tour of the Ashanti region, says he doesn’t mind if residents of Kwabre vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Reacting to the threats President Akufo-Addo replied, “no problem. I am saying people make those kinds of threats; me they don’t frighten me.”

Residents had threatened to vote against the NPP because of the poor condition of their roads.

The President was asked about Kwabre Roads and how bad their roads are during his media engagement this morning at Kumasi-based radio station Otec Fm.