Government applauds JCE for embracing all-inclusive education

Government has lauded the Management of the Jackson College of Education (JCE) for increasing the participation of females in its academic programmes over the years.

This was necessary as the country sought to achieve by 2030 the Sustainable Development Goal Four (4) – to ensure inclusive and equitable education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, observed.

He said encouraging gender parity and inclusive learning, which also took into account persons with disabilities, was a key component of the country’s strategic educational plan.

JCE, established in 2009, is the teacher education division of the Jackson Educational Complex (JEC), and the first private College of Education in Ghana accredited to run a three-year Diploma Programme in Basic Education through Distance Learning.

It had over the years produced 12,411 graduates, comprising 6,246 males and 6, 165 females, instilling in them the principles of academic excellence, integrity, stewardship, life-long learning and respect.

Dr Adutwum, in a speech, read on his behalf by his Deputy, Mr John Ntim Fordjour, at the Ninth Congregation of the JCE, held virtually at its Ayeduase New Site Campus, inspired the private sector to invest in education.

Private individuals and organizations should set up educational institutions, especially at the tertiary level, the Minister advocated, saying this was vital to help absorb the increasing number of students at the pre-tertiary level.

“Without the input and participation of the private sector, one of the key components of the strategic educational plan of enhancing access to tertiary education would be a mirage,” the Minister stated.

He lauded the Jacksons (Professor and Mrs Jackson) for their vision and commitment to complementing the efforts of the government in building a vibrant human resource base, through their varied educational facilities.

JCE, according to the founders, was established with the mission to help increase access to teacher training facilities nationwide and also improve the level of teaching and learning at the basic school by providing high-quality teacher education.

Additionally, it has the objective of offering a sound educational background and opportunities to post Senior High School individuals interested in pursuing the teaching profession.

Dr Adutwum drew attention to the changing face of education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the advent of COVID-19, virtual learning is no longer a choice, but a matter of necessity,” he remarked, and charged educational institutions to adapt to the new trend in academia.

They were expected to adhere to the dictates of the day, by making use of digitalization and digital resources in teaching and learning.

Education, according to the Minister, was a vital tool in transforming the lives of the people for the better, stating that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration would put in the necessary resources to bring prosperity into the socio-economic lives of the citizenry.

Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso I, President-General of the West Africa Nobles Forum, and a Special Guest at the congregation, congratulated the graduating teacher trainees, urging them to focus on the job at hand.

They should accept postings to the hard-to-reach communities where their services were needed most, he advised.

Mrs Theodosia W. Jackson, Principal of the JCE, which is affiliated with the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), said with its 30 learning centres across 13 Regions in Ghana, students of the College go through a carefully structured and learner-oriented distance education programme, supervised by the UEW.

The College, she said, had always adhered to best practices in line with quality assurance measures put in place by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and its affiliate institution.

“This has translated into the on-field successes achieved by our graduates,” she affirmed, saying the JCE was happy to have contributed significantly to Ghana’s human resource development in its educational journey.

The 2021 Congregation saw a total of 1, 924 trained teachers, comprising 803 males and 1,121 females being awarded certificates.