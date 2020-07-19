A government appointee with the Sefwi- Waiwso Municipal assembly in the Western North Region,Mr Vincent Pius Abakah,has donated 50 bags of cement to support the rehabilitation works on the Sefwi-Asawinso community town football park.

He had also donated 100 bags of cement each to the Sefwi- Essakrom and Sefwi-Kojina communities for the construction of a community durbar grounds and 50 bags of cement to the Sefwi-Asafo College of Health.

Speaking to the GNA after the presentation,Mr Abakah indicated that, he was motivated by the communal spirit of the beneficiary communities to provide help.

He commended the government for upgrading the Sefwi- Asawinso health centre into a hospital and the construction of a bridge on the Benchema river.

Mr Abakah pledged his support to communities that would initiate development projects in their locality.

He noted that a standard football playing field would help unearth many talents and appealed to individuals and agencies to support the project.

Mr Abakah advised residents to adhere to the protocols aimed at fighting COVID-19.

Mr Richmond Aseidu, the Project Coordinator, who received the items commended the government appointee for the gesture .

He said the bags of cement would help to fence the park and called on other individuals to emulate the government appointee.

