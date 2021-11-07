Government appreciates the contribution of religious groups to development-Minister

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has stated that government appreciates the contribution of the Catholic Church and other Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) and religious groups to the development of the country.

He said for the Upper West Region in particular, most of the good schools and health facilities were established by the Catholics and therefore commended them for their contribution to the development and wellbeing of the people of the region.

Dr Bin Salih said this when the Most Rev. Philip Naameh, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale and the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, led a Team of Bishops to pay a courtesy call on him ahead of their Annual Plenary Assembly (2021).

The Regional Minister disclosed that about 48.9 per cent of the population of the region was Catholics, adding it was therefore no wonder that the church played a significant role in the development of the region.

“I have high regard for Catholics because of what they do for Society and mankind – your contribution in the area of education, agriculture, health, and human resource development is unmatched”, he said.

While commending them for what they had done so far, the Minister indicated to the Bishops that they still needed their support in many ways and appealed to them to continue to support government to develop the country.

On the conference, Dr Bin Salih pledged the support of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Assemblies to enable it become a big success.

The Most Rev. Naameh on his part thanked the Regional Minister and his team for all the support offered them so far towards a successful hosting of the Conference in the region.

He said apart from the Conference giving them the opportunity to get to know the different parts of the country, it also enabled them to get to know the joy and the worries of their members settled in those areas so they could pray for them and ask God to touch their lives in a benevolent way.

The Annual Plenary Assembly (2021), which is being hosted by the Catholic Diocese of Wa at the Catholic Diocesan Guest House is on the theme: “Fratelli Tutti and COVID-19: Pastoral Opportunities and Challenges in Ghana”.