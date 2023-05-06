Government asked to initiate programmes to support fire survivors

Government, corporate and charitable organizations have been called upon to initiate a policy to support fire survivors, to motivate them to continue to give off their dedicated services to the country.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) II, Mr Prince Billy Anaglate, the Oti Regional Fire Commander made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), during the observance of the International Firefighters Day at Dambai.

He said the US Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to honour America firefighters, who died in line of duty and to provide resources to their survivors in the rebuilding of their lives.

He noted that the foundation has developed and expanded programmes to honour and remember their nation’s fallen fire heroes and provide resources to assist their families and co-workers.

He told GNA that the Foundation scholarship is available to eligible children and spouses of fallen firefighters through financial support and their families get emotional assistance through the fire service survivors support network.

Mr Anaglate said, senior officers receive specialized training from the Foundation in how to handle on duty deaths and support survivors, which is coded “Taking care of our own.”

The Regional Commander said it is undeniable fact that efforts of firefighters in Ghana to protect lives and property cannot be overestimated.

He said several firefighters perished in line of duty and nothing is being done to their survivors and families as compared to America, and therefore called on government to implement policies that would encourage personnel in the service, who die in line of duty.