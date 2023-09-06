Government asked to invest in the Arts and Culture industry

Government has been urged to pay attention to the performing arts industry to reduce the unemployment among the youth.

Reverend Anthony Ato Hills, Deputy Overseer of Consuming Fire Church International, who made the call, said the youth were endowed with potentials, which if harnessed, could generate income for their general well-being and the growth and development of the country.

“ As a country, we need to focus on the potential in our youth and harness them for their growth through opening the avenues in that sector to enable them explore and do more for themselves and the country.“

Rev Hills made the remarks at the 10th anniversary celebration of African Music and Dance Foundation (AFRIMUDA) in Cape Coast.

He noted that the economy could be revived through the Arts and Culture industry and it was imperative to resource and support it at all times.

Rev Hills, who was the chairman of the celebration, appealed to Ghanaians to desist from looking down on performing arts.

He advised parents to help nurture children who have interest in the industry to protect, showcase and promote the country’s culture and traditions.

For his part, Mr. John Kuuberterzie, the Chief Executive Officerof AFRIMUDA, noted that stakeholder institutions in the Arts and Culture industry should utilise the prolific and unique cultural troupes across the country to promote the Ghanaian cultural heritage.

He said it was imperative for such institutions to effectively collaborate with the cultural troupes to give music students and interested individuals practical experience and also make them realise the prospects of music and dance.

Lack of such collaborations, he said, had compelled many first class students of music and dance to venture into other disciplines because they could not create anything substantial for themselves in the cultural setting outside the university.

AFRIMUDA is an acronym for African Music and Dance, established in 2013, and officially launched in 2015, with the aim of helping vulnerable youth in the Cape Coast Metropolis to acquire some entrepreneurial skills to cope with challenges through arts and culture.

It has four main entrepreneurial training areas; batik, tie and dye production, sewing and fashion designing, video and graphic design technology and sound and music production technology.