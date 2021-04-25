Courtesy Call

Dr Achibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has assured the Chiefs of the Sokode Traditional Area of the government’s commitment to the completion of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) roads through their community.

He said the project is still under construction by Messers First Sky Ltd and would be completed in due course.

The Regional Minister said these, when Togbe Fiakorku III, the Paramount Chief of Sokode Traditional Area and his elders paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his re-appointment.

The project comprises a 5.2 kilometre asphalted dual-carriageway that runs from Sokode-Etoe through the UHAS and joins the Ho-Aflao highway at Titrinu in the Ho Municipality.

He acknowledged the Chiefs for their unflinching and continuous support to him.

Dr Letsa entreated the chiefs to maintain the relationship between the traditional area and the UHAS since the main campus of the University was situated on Sokode land.

Togbe Fiakorku commended the Minister’s ability of ensuring and maintaining a cordial relationship between the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the Chiefs of the traditional area.
He urged the Regional Minister to continue with his good works and zeal to pull investors into the area to boost the economy of the region.

