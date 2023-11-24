Government authorises non-pre approval visa on arrival for “December in GH” visitors

The Government has authorised non-preapproval visa on arrival for visitors coming to Ghana from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024, for the “December in GH” events.

The pre-approval waiver has been authorised as part of the “December in GH” campaign, a crucial element of the 10-year “Beyond the Return” initiative.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the visa on arrival programme was to facilitate and encourage increased arrivals to Ghana during the festive season.

“By streamlining the visa process, the Government of Ghana aims to attract more travelers to experience the unique cultural heritage, vibrant events, and festivals during the holiday season.”

It added that in line with the objectives of the “Beyond the Return” initiative, the waiver would strengthen Ghana’s position as the preferred destination for tourists and investors from the diaspora and beyond and deepen the bonds between Ghana and its global community, while providing opportunities for cultural exchange and economic growth.

According to the release, a letter signed by the Minister of Transport, Mr Kweku Ofori Asiamah, addressed to all airlines, urged airlines to update their systems to reflect the new arrangement.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority, in welcoming the waiver, “encouraged travelers to take advantage of this remarkable opportunity and be a part of the December in GH” events.

“December in GH” since its launch in 2019 has spotlighted Ghana as the official holiday season destination attracting many from diverse backgrounds and has become a clarion call for the global African family to reconnect around the arts and culture.

The campaign includes a signature calendar of events which features activities that the GTA has officially endorsed through the “Beyond the Return” steering committee.

“It is one of the most anticipated calendars, as travelers book their trips based on which events they plan to attend.”