President Akufo-Addo and his appointees are already back to work, a day after the declaration of the presidential election results to wrap up government business for the year, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said.

At a media briefing in Accra on Thursday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said President Akufo-Addo after his declaration as President-Elect by the Electoral Commission, had been back at work on Thursday, December 10,2020, performing his official duties at the Jubilee House, the seat of government, while he continues to receive congratulatory messages from colleague heads of state around the world.

“Ghana generally is also being applauded by the global community and observer missions who monitored the conduct of the polls and especially our demonstration to the world that our young democracy is growing,” the Minister said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah indicated that the President expected his appointees to work with dispatch to ensure that the remainder of the government programme for 2020 was fully achieved.