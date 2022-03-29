Government Called Upon To Fix Awutu Ayeresu Roads

The Chiefs of Awutu Ayeresu in the Awutu-Senya District of the Central Region have appealed to the Government to fix the only road from Awutu Bontrase linking Ayeresu to OseiKrodua.

According to them, the road was in a very deplorable state and could not aid free movement of goods and services.

Nenyi Kwaw Poobie VI, Chief of Ayeresu, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), after engaging stakeholders in the area, also appealed for a pipe-borne water to be provided for the town.

The meeting, attended by Nana Kwesi Mensah, Odikro of the Town, was to deliberate on challenges and issues effecting the social and economic development in the community and to fight for their share of the National cake through the District Assembly.

Awutu Ayeresu, a farming community in Awutu-Senya District had a population of over 3,000 and shared geographical boundaries with Awutu Bontrase and Osie Krodua.

According to him if the road was rehabilitated, it would help to address the difficulties people go through transporting farm produce to the market especially whenever there was a downpour.

“We are also appealing to the government to provide us with pipe-borne water, we continue to depend on a stream which runs through a bridge on the road in the town as our source of drinking water together with sheep, goat, cows and other animals,” he said.

The Chief, stated that most of his people were being compelled to buy sachets water for cooking and drinking, while others who could afford for the sachets water, collected the stagnate and unsafe water under the bridge, especially during dry session.

He said several appeal to the district assembly to go to their aid had fallen on deaf ears

Nana Kwesi Mensah said the condition of road was affecting productivity and needed immediate attention, adding, they had suffered enough from inhaling dust.

Mr Tetteh Ekow Egyaaful, ‘Mbrantsiehen’ also called on the District Assembly and the Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya Constituency, Madam Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui to facilitate the fixing of the bad road in the area and unsafe source of drinking water to better their lot.