Government Charts Bold Rescue for AT Amid Mounting Financial Losses

The ministry is preparing to announce a decisive intervention to rescue the state-owned telecom company AT from a rapidly deteriorating financial position.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation Samuel Nartey George confirmed that detailed policy measures will be unveiled before the end of the quarter. His message conveyed the government’s commitment to securing thousands of jobs and stabilizing AT for long-term viability.

AT, formerly known as AirtelTigo, is reportedly incurring operational losses of an estimated GHS20 million per month while burdened with a debt of nearly US$200 million.

Despite earlier restructuring efforts, the company’s financial health remains precarious, prompting urgent negotiations with creditors over possible debt reductions. “As sole shareholder, the ministry will soon announce clear policy directions to ensure job security for employees and the long-term survival of AT,” Sam George stated in remarks that underscored the gravity of the situation.

The minister did not refrain from criticizing the circumstances surrounding the previous acquisition of AT by the Akufo-Addo administration in 2021 for a symbolic sum of US$1. At that time, AT was encumbered by a US$400 million debt and faced mounting challenges from outdated systems and insufficient investment by its former owners Bharti Airtel and Millicom. He described the deal as reckless, suggesting that it left the company ill-equipped to compete in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

In his announcement, Sam George highlighted the government’s broader strategy to transform AT into a digitally robust and financially sound enterprise capable of thriving in Ghana’s competitive telecom sector.

The forthcoming policy package is expected to encompass comprehensive measures such as debt restructuring, system upgrades, talent retention, and the forging of strategic partnerships. “We are not throwing in the towel on AT. We are putting on gloves,” he declared, emphasizing the administration’s determination to protect livelihoods and secure a nationally valuable asset.

This intervention reflects the government’s intensifying effort to reform struggling state-owned enterprises amid growing public demands for accountability and value for money.

Integrated commentary on the developing crisis suggests that while the immediate focus is on halting financial losses, the long-term objective is to reposition AT as a competitive force in Ghana’s tech ecosystem. As policy directions emerge, the success of the rescue plan will depend on swift and effective implementation to stabilize the company and restore confidence among stakeholders.