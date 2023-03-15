Government commences payment processes on outstanding bonds

Government says it has initiated the processes for the payment settlement on outstanding bond on March 13, 2023.

The process covers coupons and principal payments on February 6, 2023, and February 13, 2023.

“Holders of the afore-listed bonds should, therefore, expect to receive their payment within the next 48 hours,” a statement from the Ministry of Finance read.

The Ministry said payment for subsequent maturities would be announced in due course.

It also expressed gratitude to stakeholders for the forbearance during the administrative process.

Prior to the release of a statement on February 27 to announce payment dates, a coalition of three individual bondholder groups had a meeting with Mr Ken Ofori-Attah, the Minister of Finance on the same day.

The purpose of the meeting was to seek clarity on the modalities and exact dates for the settlement of bonds that were due for payment during the period of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).