Government commended for COVID-19 safety measures

The Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA) has commended government and other stakeholders for the safety protocols and mechanisms instituted to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.

It said vaccination against COVID-19 was a game changing tool in the fight against the pandemic, and indicated that having been vaccinated does not mean that citizens could act against the protocols which have the potential of reversing the achievements and putting others at risk of the pandemic.

This was contained in a resolution adopted by stakeholders during the 28th Denmark Seminar and the 14th Community-Based Organizations Festival held at Dalun in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region.

The event was organised under the theme “COVID-19 Pandemic, a Myth or Reality”.

Dr Osman Abdel-Rahaman, Executive Director of the GDCA, said there was the need for government to enforce the safety measures in place to ensure that Ghanaians remained resilient and safe from the pandemic.

He called on government to be accountable to the citizens on the resources it has received in responding to the covid-19 pandemic, and underscored the need to extend the vaccination exercise to the rural areas to enhance national coverage.

Dr Abass Karim, Northern Regional Director of Public Health, said the challenges posed by the pandemic to socio- economic life was enormous, adding that, equitable access to safe and effective vaccines was crucial in curbing the menace, “No one is safe until everyone is made safe by vaccination” he added.

Participants expressed commitment to observing all safety protocols, and called on government and other stakeholders not to relent in efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.