Government commended for supply of alternative fertilizer

Mr George Adu-Adjei, the Dormaa Central Municipal Best Cocoa Farmer, has commended the Government for making available liquid fertilizer as a substitute to the granular one, through local farmers’ unions, to mitigate the global shortages.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Antwirifo, a farming community in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, he said farmers were informed that because of the high shipment cost of the fertilizer, due to the Russian–Ukraine war, the Government was unable to procure the fertilizers for onward distribution to farmers.

The liquid fertilizer had, therefore, been supplied to the farmers for trials and had the same potency and efficiency as the granular type, Mr Adu-Adjei said.

It was very costly on the market but the Government was supplying them for free, he said.

He, however, appealed for the extension of grants, incentives and soft loans to farmers to enable them to expand their cocoa farms and create employment opportunities for more young men and women, to make up for the decline in farm hands.