The Government has commended the Media for contributing significantly towards a successful and peaceful elections.

At a media conference in Accra, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said, “The Government of Ghana wishes to congratulate the Ghanaian media for its role in the coverage of the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

“Government is particularly enthused with the level of professionalism with which the Ghanaian media covered activities before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

” The Ghanaian media plays an indispensable role in the proper functioning of the Ghanaian democracy.The media was instrumental in assisting with voter education, civic rights, election day developments as well reporting on and collation of results,”.

The Minister said while applauding the media’s contributions, the government urged it to uphold the excellence with which it had conducted its coverage of the 2020 elections.

He said the government was hopeful that with “our collective efforts, our country’s democracy will continue to be strengthened in a peaceful and sound environment”.