The government is committed to safeguarding the stability of the country, by ensuring a free, fair, and transparent elections, Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister has stated.

“It is not possible for the government to destroy all the hard work it has done for the past four years,” Mrs Sackey stated during the commissioning of a 200 bed capacity boys dormitory, for the National Community Development Vocational and Technical Institute (NCDVTI) at Madina in Accra.

She urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by any politician to create havoc in the country during the elections, saying, “when they ask you to commit violent acts, ask them to use their children for those acts.”

Mrs Sackey who is also the MP for the Okaikwei North Constituency, said the main focus of the government, was to maintain the image of Ghana as a beacon of good governance and democracy within the sub-region, by ensuring a successful and peaceful election.

She said the event was a reflection of the resolve of the Government to promote socio-economic growth in the country, and urged authorities at the Institute to maintain the structure.

Ms Rachel Kpelli, Proprietress of the Institute, urged the Government to continue with such assistance because it was most needed.

She said the block would be maintained in order to ensure that it remained functional for as long as possible.