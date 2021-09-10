Government committed to deepen nation’s justice delivery system – Minister

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has assured of government’s commitment to deepen and strengthen the nation’s justice delivery system to boost investor confidence.

She said the nation was facing enormous challenges in her justice delivery system due to growing complexity and dynamics of crime as a result of technology, saying it required concerted efforts in strengthening peace and security in the country.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene gave the assurance when she addressed the opening session of a day’s sensitization workshop on the Ghana Case Tracking System (CTS) on Wednesday in Sunyani.

In 2019, Ghana launched the first electronic Integrated Criminal Justice Case-Tracking System (CTS) project to support key stakeholders in the justice delivery system to collect, collate and harmonize statistical data for effective justice delivery.

The CTS project, which is being supported by the USAID is to enable the key actors -Police, Judiciary, Attorney General’s Department, Legal Aid Commission, Prisons and Economic and Organized Crime Office to electronically access and back the various stages of criminal cases from the point of arrest, investigations, prosecution, conviction, rehabilitation and release.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said delays and disparities in the justice delivery system if not checked, could degenerate into chaos and disturb national peace and social cohesion that would subsequently drive investors away.

Before the implementation of the CTS, the Regional Minister said there was no proper coordination among key actors in the justice delivery system, saying the CTS would greatly help to improve transparency and accountability to sharpen the country’s justice delivery system.

Madam Owusu-Banahene advised the populace to develop interest in the CTS and demand for the utilization of the system by the justice sector institutions to achieve desirable outcomes.