Cabinet has approved phase three of the five-district water supply scheme – the STRABAG project, designed to provide water to 183 communities and about 222,000 people in parts of the Volta Region, Madam Cecilia Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources has said.

The districts areas; Central Tongu, North Tongu, Ho West, Adaklu, and Agortime-Ziope.

The Minister, at the meet-the-press series in Accra, said the project concept would be in four phases from the feasibility to design and construction upon the completion of phases one and two.

She said Parliament had already approved the loan for the project in April 2020, to be financed by Raiffeisn Bank in Vienna, which would also cater for the implementation of phase three.

Madam Dapaah said the scope included the provision of the distribution network, which were already connected by transmission mains with drinking water treatment plants constructed under phases one and two and connection from Adaklu-Waya to Kutime by Transmission mains with three water towers and a distribution network along the transmission main.

She said phase three would cover Central Tongu and Adaklu Districts while the planned phase four would be extended to the other districts including Ho West.

The Minister also announced that the Ministry had also received Cabinet’s and Parliament’s approvals for the Tamale Water supply project and that the loan agreement with the Deutsche Bank AG And UK Export Finance for the development phase of the project had been signed for an estimated amount of 223,287.979 million dollars.

The Tamale Water project seeks to expand the supply capacity of the Tamale Metropolitan area and also improve upon the flexibly of water supply by building a new water supply system, which would rely on the White Volta at Yapei with a 135,000m/ day capacity Water Treatment Plant to meet the water demand of the year 2040.

Among the works to be undertaken are design and engineering of the water supply system, construction of a new raw water intake complete with pumps and raw water transmission pipeline adjacent to Yapei as well as construction of a 135,000 meter per day water treatment plant at Yapei.

Advertisements