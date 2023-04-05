Government completes 30 astroturf facilities, 38 under construction – President reveals

The Government has since 2017, initiated 68 astroturf projects across the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted.

He said 30 of those projects had been completed and were in use, while 38 were in various stages of completion.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who made this known, at the inauguration of the Alajo astroturf facility, at Alajo, Accra, on Tuesday, said the development of sporting infrastructure was crucial to his Administration.

Messrs Wembley Sports Construction executed the project.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said some 10 youth resource centres of excellence were also under construction as the Government sought to make sporting infrastructure accessible to the youth.

The agenda in line with the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme, aimed to unearth sporting talents for the nation, according to the President.

President Nana Akufo-Addo stated that it was his commitment to see to the successful completion of those projects still under construction.

He lauded Mr. Henry Quartey, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso-Central, and also the Greater Accra Regional Minister, for his sense of duty and working assiduously for the completion of the Alajo astroturf project.

Through the vibrancy of the Regional Minister, he said, a number of social amenities had been executed at Ayawaso-Central for the benefit of the people, ranging from educational, health to sporting infrastructural projects.