Government has officially announced to the nation the death of Former President Jerry John Rawlings, declaring a Seven (7) day national mourning.

Mr. Rawlings passed on today Thursday, 12th November 2020 at after a short illness.

The President in a press statement cited by NewsGhana also directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country from Friday, November 13 to November 20.

Nana Addo who is also the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party emphasized that all political campaigns and election action activities should be halted for the next seven days

Click Link to view press statement from the President of the Republic Nana Addo.

Official press statement of Nana Addo declaring 7 days national mourning

Meanwhile, the daughter of former president Rawlings Zenato Rawlings has issued a press statement confirming the demise of her family. She, however, requests that the family will be given the needed privacy while they grieve.

She also stated in the statement that funeral arrangements for the later former president will be revealed to the general public in due course.

Source: NewsGhana.com.gh