Government Defends Legality of Rock City Hotel’s Acquisition of SSNIT Hotels

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, government spokesperson on governance and security, has strongly refuted allegations against Rock City Hotel, stating that there is no illegality in its acquisition of a 60% stake in SSNIT’s hotels.

In a robust defense of Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Boakye-Danquah dismissed accusations made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as baseless and intended to tarnish the reputation of Rock City, one of Ghana’s largest hotel chains.

“Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been spreading false accusations about Rock City with malicious intent, possibly influenced by external forces questioning Ghanaian capability to manage such a project,” Dr. Boakye-Danquah stated emphatically.

He clarified that the acquisition of Rock City followed a meticulous International Competitive Tendering (ICT) process, compliant with Ghana’s Public Procurement Act 2003 (ACT 663), as amended by ACT 914. According to him, the process involved public notices in prominent newspapers like the Ghanaian Times, The Economist, and Daily Graphic, inviting bids which Rock City successfully participated in.

“Allegations of non-compliance with competitive bidding procedures are unfounded and aimed at misleading the public,” he added.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah also highlighted the financial challenges faced by SSNIT’s hotel portfolio, including properties like La Palm Royal Beach Resort and Elmina Beach Resort. He pointed out the historical difficulties these properties have faced in turning profits and providing dividends to retirees, necessitating financial support from SSNIT for operational costs.

“Given these challenges, it is unrealistic to expect immediate profitability from Rock City,” he emphasized.

Addressing Ablakwa’s claims regarding Rock City’s tax filings, Dr. Boakye-Danquah challenged the MP to substantiate his allegations with credible sources.

He concluded by reaffirming the legality and transparency of Rock City Hotels’ acquisition process, urging an end to baseless allegations that undermine Ghanaian businesses and the efforts to revitalize SSNIT’s hotel assets.

The statements underscore a contentious issue in Ghanaian governance, highlighting the intersection of public procurement, financial viability of state-owned enterprises, and political discourse.