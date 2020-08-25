Government has delivered on its promise to provide daily hot meals for all final year Junior High School (JHS) pupils and their teachers to ensure full observation of COVID-19 safety protocols at the JHS level.

In line with the Presidential directives, the JHS 3 pupils who are currently in school preparing for their final Basic Education Certificate (BECE) are among others, restricted in the number of hours they spend on campus and from buying food from vendors on campus.

The pupils however, had difficulty observing the directive banning food buying from vendors after reports suggested that some pupils were going hungry in their attempt to comply with the directive.

Some schools at Woe in the Anloga District visited by the Ghana News Agency showed the pupils and their teachers had received their rice meal package as promised.

Government had earlier said final year JHS pupils in both public and private schools with their teachers would be served daily with hot meal packages from Monday, August 24 to Friday, September 18, 2020 from locally grown rice, popularly known as “Ghana Rice” and farmed egg.

At Woe Salvation Army Basic School, a pack of jollof rice and egg meant for each of the 55 pupils and their 10 teachers were delivered to the school around 1000 hours ahead of the school’s break time at 1115 hours.

Ms Bernice Anthonio, one of the pupils was grateful to government for the intervention and described the meal as “super delicious.”

Another, Master Emmanuel Bebli said though the meal package was expected to be hot as the name suggested, it was served to them cold.