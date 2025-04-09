Government Demands Answers from Ntim Fordjour Over Drug Claims

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has stated that the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) is awaiting Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s approval to release Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour for interrogation.

Ofosu said that despite Fordjour’s claim, which involved alleging that two aircraft loaded with drugs and cash recently landed in Ghana, the MP has not yet responded to any official invitation from security agencies.

Speaking on Channel One TV, Ofosu stressed the importance of maintaining transparency in the process. “The NIB has officially written to the Speaker to release Ntim Fordjour. We are waiting for his response. And personally, I have asked that the interrogation be made public,” he said.

The insistence on answering the drug allegations comes as security agencies intensify their efforts to address and verify such claims. The government’s directive underscores its commitment to ensuring that all public figures adhere to the same standards of accountability, regardless of their position.

In this context, the move by the NIB and communications by Felix Kwakye Ofosu reflect ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and maintain public trust in the nation’s security institutions. Observers note that the decision to call for a public interrogation aims to dispel doubts and reinforce the integrity of procedures within the government and security agencies.