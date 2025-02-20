Government Denies Role in Attacks on Journalists

In a press briefing on February 19 in Accra, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State for Government Communications and spokesperson for President John Dramani Mahama, firmly rejected claims that his government is behind a recent spate of assaults on journalists.

This announcement comes after media head Kwabena Dwumfour, president of the Ghana Journalists Association, sharply criticized the administration on February 18 for what he called an “unprecedented” series of attacks.

Dwumfour detailed that seven separate cases had been reported since the current administration assumed office, underscoring a growing anxiety over the safety of journalists and a perceived lack of accountability for those responsible. In response, Ofosu dismissed the allegations as “most regrettable,” arguing that such narratives not only mischaracterize the government’s stance but also unfairly malign both President Mahama and the press community.

Ofosu explained that he had personally reached out to Dwumfour to clarify the motivations behind the press conference that highlighted these incidents. The two sides have agreed to meet in the coming week to discuss journalist safety directly, a move that many see as a necessary step toward resolving the escalating concerns.

Adding a measure of context to the controversy, Ofosu expressed disappointment with how the issue had been framed by critics, insisting that it wrongly suggested a deliberate government policy to undermine the media. He emphasized that President Mahama has always maintained a cordial and supportive relationship with journalists—a relationship built on mutual respect and an understanding of the vital role the press plays in society.

While government officials continue to deny any orchestration of these attacks, the incident raises broader questions about press freedom and the safety of journalists in Ghana. Observers note that even if the administration’s intentions are benign, the perception of vulnerability among media workers could have long-term implications for the country’s commitment to a free and open press.

The forthcoming meeting between government representatives and the Ghana Journalists Association is being watched closely by both media professionals and civil society advocates, who hope that a transparent dialogue will pave the way for improved safety measures and accountability. The outcome of these discussions may well set an important precedent for how similar issues are handled in the future.