Government Denies Rumors of National Security Minister’s Kidnapping

The Ministry of National Security has dismissed widespread rumors suggesting that the Honourable Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has been kidnapped.

In an official statement released today, the Ministry described the allegations circulating on social media as “entirely false, baseless, and without merit.”

“The Ministry of National Security wishes to categorically debunk rumours circulating on social media alleging that the Honourable Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has been kidnapped,” the statement read.

The Ministry emphasized its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens, including government officials. It also warned individuals and groups responsible for spreading unverified information to desist from such actions, as they have the potential to create public panic and undermine national security.

“The Ministry further cautions individuals behind such fabrications to refrain from spreading unverified information that has the potential to undermine public confidence and security,” the statement added.

The Ministry assured the public that Minister Kan-Dapaah is safe and continues to perform his official duties without interruption.

The statement concluded with a call for Ghanaians to rely on credible sources of information and to support efforts to maintain peace and security in the country.

This development comes amid growing concerns about misinformation on social media and its impact on national stability.

Below is the full Press Release

Dispelling Rumours On The Alleged Kidnapping Of The Minister For National Security

The Ministry of National Security wishes to categorically debunk rumours circulating on social media alleging that the Honourable Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has been kidnapped. These claims are entirely false, baseless, and without merit.

The Ministry further cautions individuals behind such fabrications to refrain from spreading unverified information that has the potential to undermine public confidence and security.

The Ministry remains committed to its mandate of ensuring the security and well-being of all Ghanaians.

Issued by

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY

ACCRA, GHANA