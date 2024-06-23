Government Denounces Politicization of SSNIT Hotel Sale by Ablakwa

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the government’s spokesperson for governance and security, has strongly criticized North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for politicizing the recent sale of majority stakes in several hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Speaking on ChannelOne TV, Dr. Boakye-Danquah asserted that the sale process followed meticulous procedures, including the involvement of transaction consultants and a steering committee comprising board chairs and management board members from the hotels in question.

“While Ablakwa has raised concerns about the sale, he has not contested the transparency of the process that led to Rock City Hotel emerging as the highest bidder among six contenders,” Dr. Boakye-Danquah stated.

He dismissed allegations that the bid was awarded to Rock City Hotel due to its association with Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Agriculture, noting that the hotel was already in the bidding process before Acheampong assumed office.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah emphasized the legality of the procurement process, questioning why Ablakwa did not await the findings of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) if he had genuine concerns.

“The injection of politics into this process undermines governance principles and detracts from addressing any genuine anomalies. This politicization hinders progress and misrepresents the thorough governance mechanisms put in place by SSNIT,” he concluded.

The remarks highlight ongoing tensions over transparency in public sector transactions and underscore the government’s stance against perceived political interference in administrative processes.