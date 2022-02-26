Government distributes 250,000 improved charcoal stoves to households

The Government has distributed 250,000 improved charcoal stoves to households nationwide as at December 2021.

The improved stoves will replace open fireplace or traditional stoves and use up to 60 per cent less fuel and protect local forests.

Some 250,000? more improved stoves would be distributed by the end of the year marking the end of phase one.

It?is being?financed by the East-West Power Corporation, the Climate Change Centre, and the Government of South Korea, at US$5,5 million.

The initiative is in exchange for carbon credit to offset carbon dioxide emissions.??

Carbon credit could be described?as tradable credit granted to a country?for reducing emissions of carbon dioxide.?

Mr Seth Mahu, Deputy Director, Renewable Energy, Ministry of Energy,?told?the Ghana News Agency that the initiative was to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change.

The second phase – another 500,000 units, was being developed for funding.

Mr Mahu said?the improved charcoal burning cook stove allowed quicker heating-up, longer cooking and heat retaining with less wood fuel as well as lower combustion fumes.

It also reduces indoor air pollution, cutting carbon monoxide emissions and other particles, leading to greater comfort and lowering the number of related diseases.

The improved stoves reduce cost for wood fuel, especially for low income earners.

Under the initiative, some one million tonnes of carbon dioxide savings over the project life would be realised and contribute to the improvement of the overall carbon footprint of Ghana.

The improved stove initiative is?part of a grand agenda to promote the use of two million improved and efficient wood-fuel stoves as an interim measure until such time that all households eventually migrate to Liquefied Petroleum Gas or electricity as main cooking fuels.

Mr Mahu?noted that?the use of the improved and efficient charcoal stoves, coupled with the ongoing reafforestation programmes, had the potential to reduce significantly the emission of carbon dioxide and the rate of deforestation in the country.

Ghana and Switzerland?signed a similar?innovative Climate Cooperation Agreement under Article six of the Paris Agreement,?which allows the two countries to collaborate to meet their emissions-reduction targets under their national climate plans.

Under that?agreement, a total emission reduction of 2.0 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide would be sold to the government of Switzerland.

An?estimated amount of US$20million?is?expected to be paid by Switzerland in return for the emission reductions that would serve as carbon?offset.

Through the agreement, the country will receive technology transfer in the area of solar energy, and clean cooking stoves to save the forest and create jobs.

The bilateral agreement, will also provide an incentive for the private sector to contribute to the achievement of the 10 percent Renewable Energy Target.

Nearly 40 per cent of the world cooks over open fires — emitting CO2e and air pollution into homes and the atmosphere.

The clean cook stoves cut carbon and keep trees standing.