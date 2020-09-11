The Government, through the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has donated some relief items to displaced persons at Anateem, a community in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The items were blankets, mattresses, mats, soap, rice, oil, used clothes, buckets, cups, water, and basins, among others.

Also, an amount of GH¢10,000.00 was given to the affected persons to support them.

On Sunday, September 6, 2020, about 50 people from the community were displaced, following torrential rain and are being sheltered at the Anateem Primary School.

Donating on behalf of the government, the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the floods were devastating and a permanent solution would be found to help affected persons.

He stated, “I want, on behalf of the government, to sympathize with the people who have been affected by this flood and assure them of our continuous support during this crisis.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to constructing the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam to serve as a permanent solution to the annual flooding.

“Ultimately the bigger problem that comes every year will be solved when we complete the Pwalugu dam. This Pwalugu dam has a flood control element as well as irrigation and power generation element and that is why we call it a multipurpose dam, it is the biggest investment in northern Ghana since independence.

“As we work to deal with this disaster, we want to assure you that we are solving it fundamentally with the Pwalugu dam project and we ask for patience while we wait for its completion.”

Naba Gideon Anaba, the Chief of the Anateem Community, expressed gratitude to the government for the support to the affected persons.

The Vice President was accompanied by Mr Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Director General of NADMO, Dr Nurah Kwaku, Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr Anthony Karbo, Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, Mr Stephen Mahamudu Yakubu, Ghana Ambassador to Morocco, Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister among others.