

Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister for Trade and Industries, has reiterated the government’s commitment to pursue innovative strategies to achieve the country’s industrialization agenda.

He said the establishment of Business Advisory and Resource Centres (BRC) in the districts was not only to help boost rural economic activities but to offer the needed business advisory services to small and medium scale enterprises in rural communities.

Mr Kyerematen was speaking at the inauguration of a Business Resource Centre (BRC) at Effiduase in the Sekyere East District.

He said the establishment of enterprise support centres at the district level was a deliberate strategy designed to provide a broad range of business development services to potential and existing entrepreneurs and enterprises across the country to promote rural industrialization.

Mr Kyerematen said the country was blessed with people who had talents and skills to develop and operate small firms, particularly in the rural areas.

What was needed was critical support in the form of capacity building, management advisory services and basic tools and equipment to enable them to succeed, grow and expand for the economic benefits of their localities and the nation at large.

“These small and private firms require significant support, information and other relevant business development services to overcome the growth constraints of capital, technology, among others,” he noted.

The Minister said the BRCs which were being constructed by the government with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Agricultural Development Bank, (ADB), would help meet the needs of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to grow and expand.

Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), said the BRC model provided a high level of professional competence to support rural enterprises to manage their businesses efficiently.

Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo, Sekyere East District Chief Executive (DCE), commended the government for the Centre which was going to provide an economic turnaround for the people in the district and other neighbouring districts such as Sekyere Kumawu, Sekyere Afram Plains and Juaben Municipal.

She said the BRC facility “which is now pride and heritage of the district” would be given the needed attention by the District Assembly, adding that she would do all she could to ensure that the facility was run efficiently for the benefit of the people.