Government gives GIS 30 vehicles to help in border control

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), has received 30 vehicles from the government through the Ministry of Interior for effective border control.

The fleet consists of 23 Toyota Land Cruisers GXR, three Toyota Land Cruisers Twin Turbo, one Toyota Land Cruiser VXS, one Toyota Tundra, and two Toyota Double Cabin Pick-ups.

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, presented the cars to the Service in a short ceremony in Accra.

He said the cars would help the Service to manage the country’s borders effectively in the wake of insurgencies and insecurities in the West African sub-region.

He said the government was aware of these threats posed by undesirable elements at the various borders, especially at the Northern frontiers and was doing everything to curtail it.

The Minister said: “Government views the GIS as an integral part of the security architecture that can deal with the insecurities at the border, hence the donation of the cars.”

“It is in this direction that we are gathered here today, to unveil these vehicles to you for effective border management and security,” he added.

Mr Kwame Asuah-Takyi, Comptroller General, GIS who took delivery of the vehicles on behalf of Service expressed his delight at the gesture by the government.

He said the additional vehicles would help meet the operational and administrative needs of the Service in protecting the borders and combating crimes in the country.

He indicated that the donation would enable the operational and administrative staff to embark on operations and assist commanders to effectively monitor personnel and to carry out border patrols effectively.

He announced that “The Service is already implementing a radical and ambitious reform to enhance operational effectiveness and visibilities in all sectors across the country.”

He, however, indicated that recent developments in Northern neighbouring countries calls for more logistical support to deal with threats bounds to erode the safety, peace, and security at Ghana’s borders, especially at the Northern Frontiers.

Mr Ansuah-Takyi, therefore, called on private entities to also support the GIS with logistics.

“I will enjoin all well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to also lend a hand of support to the Service, for when the borders are secured, the country is safe,” he added.