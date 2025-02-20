Government, GJA to hold talks over journalist attacks next week

In an unfolding chapter of Ghana’s ongoing debate over press freedom, the government and the Ghana Journalists Association are set to meet next week to address a spate of recent attacks on journalists.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, Minister of State for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu outlined the government’s commitment to engaging directly with media leaders—a move that comes amid growing calls for accountability and protection for those who risk their lives reporting the truth.

The catalyst for the upcoming talks was a recent plea by GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, who, in a press conference on Tuesday, 18 February 2025, urged President John Mahama to take a personal interest in cases of assaults on journalists. Dwumfour’s passionate appeal comes on the heels of six reported incidents within a single week, including attacks in Kumasi and Walewale, underscoring a disturbing trend that has left the media community increasingly vulnerable.

While Kwakye Ofosu acknowledged these serious concerns, he emphasized that certain incidents, such as the reported attack on Erastus Asare Donkor by illegal miners, fall under the jurisdiction of law enforcement due to the criminal nature of the act. This distinction between government responsibilities and criminal offenses has sparked debate among critics who argue that such a narrow approach might overlook broader systemic issues affecting journalist safety.

The meeting is particularly significant given the shadow of unresolved cases that continue to haunt Ghana’s media landscape. Recollections of the 2019 murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale and the 2018 assault on Joy News reporter Latif Iddrisu add a poignant reminder of the long-standing challenges faced by those in the profession. Critics and supporters alike see the scheduled dialogue as a potential turning point—a chance for the government to reaffirm its commitment to press freedom, which is indispensable in any democratic society.

President Mahama’s personal connection with the media, highlighted by his longstanding membership in the Ghana Journalists Association, lends an added layer of complexity to the situation. His open history of engaging with journalists, even amid harsh criticism, is seen by many as a beacon of hope for an environment where the media can operate without fear. Yet, the effectiveness of this approach remains to be seen, as journalists continue to call for more proactive measures in ensuring their safety and upholding the principles of a free press.

As the meeting approaches, all eyes will be on both government officials and media representatives to see if this conversation can translate into tangible reforms. For a nation where the press plays a critical watchdog role, this dialogue represents more than just a routine engagement—it is a test of Ghana’s commitment to democracy, accountability, and the protection of those who shine a light on the truth.