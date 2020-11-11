Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health, says the government has formulated laws to regulate the pricing of cashew and sanitise the sector.

He explained that a partnership agreement with a private entity towards the realisation of this objective was set to, “begin full operations next year”, and urged Ghanaians to retain the NPP in power to enable it to implement better policies to effectively regulate the cashew sector.

Mr Agyemang-Manu was speaking at a ceremony to mark the Municipal Farmers’ Day Celebration held at Asunsu Number One in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

He reiterated the need to maintain the peaceful and less tense political climate, to safeguard and consolidate the gains made in democratic efforts that have earned a lot of praise and gained recognition from the international community.

The Health Minister claimed that the Municipality relatively received and benefited from most of the government projects, citing some of them to include asphalting of roads in Dormaa Ahenkro, construction of Youth Resource Centre, Okuafo-Pa Agri-Business Centre to train youth in agriculture and agribusiness in Kyeremasu and free Senior High School policy to generate a mass of educated citizens relevant to a vastly competitive world.

Mr Agyemang-Manu advised farmers to engage and ensure they practically teach and impacted their children with expertise and knowledge in agriculture when they were on vacation so they could develop an interest in the activity.