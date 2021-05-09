Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie says he has always supported calls for the country to be fixed since the beginning of his career.

The hashtag #FixtheCountry had been trending on social media creating a huge backlash over the past days with other users stating the need for citizens to fix themselves.

But Sarkodie who is known to be a huge supporter of the current government has added his voice to the #FixtheCountry agenda

with a long social media post.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve always supported the #FixtheCountry agenda since the beginning of my career through my music.

“I know they (Politicians and party followers) intentionally politicize my opinion (even when they know it’s the truth) to save their party,

thinking I’m attacking a particular party.

“I don’t want to explain myself because people with political ears and eyes will never accept it and try to attack my submission and that has been our biggest problem as a country and that’s one of the main reasons why we are stagnant..”

Sarkodie added that every citizen had a role in building the nation thereby supporting both calls of #FixtheCountry and #FixYouself.

Additionally Sarkodie opined that the government at this moment had to do more for citizens to fix themselves.

“It takes exceptionally disciplined people to try and live right in a messed up system that frustrates your day to day activities.

“If you fix the system then you can blame the people 100% for not fixing themselves and that’s why you are leaders. Fixing the country automatically fixes the people..God bless my country, Ghana,” he ended.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleOffice of Greater Accra Regional Chief Imam gets first Advisory Board members
Next articleFormer Regional Minister donates to National Chief Imam
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here