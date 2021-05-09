Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie says he has always supported calls for the country to be fixed since the beginning of his career.

The hashtag #FixtheCountry had been trending on social media creating a huge backlash over the past days with other users stating the need for citizens to fix themselves.

But Sarkodie who is known to be a huge supporter of the current government has added his voice to the #FixtheCountry agenda

with a long social media post.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve always supported the #FixtheCountry agenda since the beginning of my career through my music.

“I know they (Politicians and party followers) intentionally politicize my opinion (even when they know it’s the truth) to save their party,

thinking I’m attacking a particular party.

“I don’t want to explain myself because people with political ears and eyes will never accept it and try to attack my submission and that has been our biggest problem as a country and that’s one of the main reasons why we are stagnant..”

Sarkodie added that every citizen had a role in building the nation thereby supporting both calls of #FixtheCountry and #FixYouself.

Additionally Sarkodie opined that the government at this moment had to do more for citizens to fix themselves.

“It takes exceptionally disciplined people to try and live right in a messed up system that frustrates your day to day activities.

“If you fix the system then you can blame the people 100% for not fixing themselves and that’s why you are leaders. Fixing the country automatically fixes the people..God bless my country, Ghana,” he ended.